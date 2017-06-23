Blog
A particle physics love song, NASA’s space Olympics, wobbling suitcases
Jun 23, 2017
Excerpts from the Red Folder
Chicken sandwich goes stratospheric, socks for space, dressmakers have needle-sharp vision
Jun 16, 2017
Excerpts from the Red Folder
Multimedia
Faces of Physics: a nuclear-powered PhD
Jun 22, 2017
Video The highs, the lows and the reality of life as a PhD student
How politicians misuse and mangle science
Jun 15, 2017
Podcast Exploring the issues behind Dave Levitan's timely new book Not a Scientist
Features
A gateway to the biological world
Jun 15, 2017
Optical physicist Gail McConnell discusses how novel biomedical imaging techniques are changing the kinds of questions biologists can ask
Just beyond our fingertips
Jun 8, 2017
An optical glucose sensor would be a boon for millions of people with diabetes. So why hasn’t someone built one yet? Kate Bechtel discusses the factors standing in the way
Opinion
Of minds and marches
Jun 8, 2017
Despite an ambivalence for science marches, Robert P Crease reveals why he went on one
Reviews
How to stop the science saboteurs
Jun 15, 2017
With the rise of “fake news and alternative facts”, Dave Levitan’s Not A Scientist is vital if troubling reading, says Tara Shears
Clash of the particle people
Jun 8, 2017
Tommaso Dorigo’s book tells personal tales of the CDF Collaboration, but these are buried under technical detail, says Gavin Hesketh