Mystery of floppy solar jets is solved at last

Jun 23, 2017 1 comment

Neutral particles help create fast-moving plasma spicules

Flash Physics: 3D map of Tycho supernova remnant, cosmic glycerol made here on Earth

Jun 23, 2017

Flash Physics: 3D map of Tycho supernova remnant, cosmic glycerol made here on Earth

Jun 23, 2017

'Momentum microscope' measures quantum correlations

Jun 22, 2017 1 comment

Many-body problem solved for colliding condensates

Flash Physics: Dead galaxy mystifies astronomers, a photon dam bursts, Space Industry Bill for the UK

Jun 22, 2017 2 comments

Today's selection of need-to-know updates from the world of physics

Flash Physics: X-rays reveal virus structure, Qatar blockade could affect helium supplies, LISA gets go-ahead

Jun 21, 2017 5 comments

Today's selection of need-to-know updates from the world of physics

podcast

Faces of Physics: a nuclear-powered PhD

Jun 22, 2017

Video The highs, the lows and the reality of life as a PhD student

podcast

How politicians misuse and mangle science

Jun 15, 2017

Podcast Exploring the issues behind Dave Levitan's timely new book Not a Scientist

Features

feature

A gateway to the biological world

Jun 15, 2017

Optical physicist Gail McConnell discusses how novel biomedical imaging techniques are changing the kinds of questions biologists can ask

feature

Just beyond our fingertips

Jun 8, 2017

An optical glucose sensor would be a boon for millions of people with diabetes. So why hasn’t someone built one yet? Kate Bechtel discusses the factors standing in the way

Opinion

opinion

Of minds and marches

Jun 8, 2017

Despite an ambivalence for science marches, Robert P Crease reveals why he went on one

Reviews

review

How to stop the science saboteurs

Jun 15, 2017

With the rise of “fake news and alternative facts”, Dave Levitan’s Not A Scientist is vital if troubling reading, says Tara Shears

review

Clash of the particle people

Jun 8, 2017

Tommaso Dorigo’s book tells personal tales of the CDF Collaboration, but these are buried under technical detail, says Gavin Hesketh

Innovation & industry

Focus issue

Physics World Focus on Optics & Photonics

Jun 1, 2017

Free to read Biomedical imaging, why the laser industry needs physicists, optical glucose sensors and more

